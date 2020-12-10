Sporting Braga v Zorya Luhansk

Foul by Artem Gromov (Zorya Luhansk).
Line-ups
Sporting Braga
- 12Sá
- 3Tormena de Farias
- 16Carmo
- 34Melo da Silva
- 2Teixeira Lopes dos Reis Gonçalves
- 7Barradas Novais
- 27Rodrigues Barbosa
- 90do Nascimento Galeno
- 15Luz Horta
- 9Ruiz
- 95Schettine Guimaraes
Substitutes
- 1Lima Magalhães
- 5Cruz Jerónimo Sequeira
- 8Al Musrati
- 20Dias Fernandes
- 21da Luz Horta
- 36Viana Willemen Da Silva
- 45Picanco Medeiros
- 56Soares
- 71Infande
- 86Rodrigues
- 93Veiga Santos
- 99Oliveira
Zorya Luhansk
- 30Shevchenko
- 45Favorov
- 21Ivanisenya
- 20Abu Hanna
- 97Ciganiks
- 80Yurchenko
- 27Nazaryna
- 22Kabaev
- 7Kochergin
- 28Gromov
- 11Gladkiy
Substitutes
- 8Lunev
- 9Perovic
- 10Khomchenovskyi
- 23Vasilj
- 47Piddubnyi
- 50Gryn
- 53Matsapura
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Fransergio (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Zé Carlos (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Wenderson Galeno.
Foul by Vladyslav Kabaev (Zorya Luhansk).
Fransergio (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Vladyslav Kabaev (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga).
Attempt blocked. Wenderson Galeno (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guilherme Schettine.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.