Europa League - Group G
Sporting BragaSporting Braga0Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk0

Sporting Braga v Zorya Luhansk

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Sporting Braga

  • 12
  • 3Tormena de Farias
  • 16Carmo
  • 34Melo da Silva
  • 2Teixeira Lopes dos Reis Gonçalves
  • 7Barradas Novais
  • 27Rodrigues Barbosa
  • 90do Nascimento Galeno
  • 15Luz Horta
  • 9Ruiz
  • 95Schettine Guimaraes

Substitutes

  • 1Lima Magalhães
  • 5Cruz Jerónimo Sequeira
  • 8Al Musrati
  • 20Dias Fernandes
  • 21da Luz Horta
  • 36Viana Willemen Da Silva
  • 45Picanco Medeiros
  • 56Soares
  • 71Infande
  • 86Rodrigues
  • 93Veiga Santos
  • 99Oliveira

Zorya Luhansk

  • 30Shevchenko
  • 45Favorov
  • 21Ivanisenya
  • 20Abu Hanna
  • 97Ciganiks
  • 80Yurchenko
  • 27Nazaryna
  • 22Kabaev
  • 7Kochergin
  • 28Gromov
  • 11Gladkiy

Substitutes

  • 8Lunev
  • 9Perovic
  • 10Khomchenovskyi
  • 23Vasilj
  • 47Piddubnyi
  • 50Gryn
  • 53Matsapura
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamSporting BragaAway TeamZorya Luhansk
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Artem Gromov (Zorya Luhansk).

  2. Post update

    Fransergio (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zé Carlos (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Wenderson Galeno.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vladyslav Kabaev (Zorya Luhansk).

  6. Post update

    Fransergio (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Vladyslav Kabaev (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wenderson Galeno (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guilherme Schettine.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

