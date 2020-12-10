Ludogorets Razgrad v LASK

Attempt blocked. René Renner (LASK) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Ludogorets
- 23Iliev
- 4Gusmao
- 32Gonçalves Leal Sá
- 24Verdon
- 22Ikoko
- 25Badji
- 7Menezes Santana
- 11Despodov
- 95Oliveira Souza
- 13Tchibota
- 28Keseru
Substitutes
- 5Terziev
- 10Manu
- 12Andrianantenaina
- 27Stoyanov
- 30Moti
- 33dos Santos
- 37Tekpetey
- 64Yankov
- 81Mitkov
- 82Yordanov
LASK
- 1Schlager
- 6Wiesinger
- 30Andrade
- 22Cheberko
- 26Ranftl
- 21Madsen
- 25Holland
- 7Renner
- 11Reiter
- 13Eggestein
- 27Goiginger
Substitutes
- 14Balic
- 15Ramsebner
- 16Potzmann
- 17Gruber
- 20Plojer
- 23Haudum
- 36Gebauer
- Referee:
- Vitaliy Meshkov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, LASK. Conceded by Josué Sá.
Kiril Despodov (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Philipp Wiesinger (LASK).
Offside, Ludogorets Razgrad. Plamen Iliev tries a through ball, but Mavis Tchibota is caught offside.
Attempt missed. René Renner (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Holland.
Attempt saved. Thomas Goiginger (LASK) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by René Renner.
Attempt missed. Reinhold Ranftl (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, LASK. Conceded by Josué Sá.
Dominik Reiter (LASK) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by René Renner.
Foul by Mads Emil Madsen (LASK).
Cicinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, LASK. Conceded by Jordan Ikoko.
Foul by Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Philipp Wiesinger (LASK) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, LASK. Conceded by Olivier Verdon.
Attempt blocked. Dominik Reiter (LASK) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Wiesinger.
Offside, LASK. Dominik Reiter tries a through ball, but Johannes Eggestein is caught offside.
Alex Santana (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johannes Eggestein (LASK).