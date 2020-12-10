Europa League - Group J
LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad0LASKLASK0

Ludogorets Razgrad v LASK

Line-ups

Ludogorets

  • 23Iliev
  • 4Gusmao
  • 32Gonçalves Leal Sá
  • 24Verdon
  • 22Ikoko
  • 25Badji
  • 7Menezes Santana
  • 11Despodov
  • 95Oliveira Souza
  • 13Tchibota
  • 28Keseru

Substitutes

  • 5Terziev
  • 10Manu
  • 12Andrianantenaina
  • 27Stoyanov
  • 30Moti
  • 33dos Santos
  • 37Tekpetey
  • 64Yankov
  • 81Mitkov
  • 82Yordanov

LASK

  • 1Schlager
  • 6Wiesinger
  • 30Andrade
  • 22Cheberko
  • 26Ranftl
  • 21Madsen
  • 25Holland
  • 7Renner
  • 11Reiter
  • 13Eggestein
  • 27Goiginger

Substitutes

  • 14Balic
  • 15Ramsebner
  • 16Potzmann
  • 17Gruber
  • 20Plojer
  • 23Haudum
  • 36Gebauer
Referee:
Vitaliy Meshkov

Match Stats

Home TeamLudogoretsAway TeamLASK
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home0
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. René Renner (LASK) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Corner, LASK. Conceded by Josué Sá.

  3. Post update

    Kiril Despodov (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Philipp Wiesinger (LASK).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Ludogorets Razgrad. Plamen Iliev tries a through ball, but Mavis Tchibota is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. René Renner (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Holland.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Goiginger (LASK) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by René Renner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reinhold Ranftl (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, LASK. Conceded by Josué Sá.

  10. Post update

    Dominik Reiter (LASK) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by René Renner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mads Emil Madsen (LASK).

  12. Post update

    Cicinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, LASK. Conceded by Jordan Ikoko.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad).

  15. Post update

    Philipp Wiesinger (LASK) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Corner, LASK. Conceded by Olivier Verdon.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominik Reiter (LASK) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Wiesinger.

  18. Post update

    Offside, LASK. Dominik Reiter tries a through ball, but Johannes Eggestein is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Alex Santana (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Johannes Eggestein (LASK).

As It Stands

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp641183513
2Tottenham6321135811
3LASK6222811-38
4Ludogorets6015616-101

Top Stories