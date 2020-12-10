Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Sivasspor

Foul by Eyal Golasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv).
Line-ups
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
- 19Miller Tenenbaum
- 30Kandil
- 44Hernández
- 18Tibi
- 4Saborit
- 42Peretz
- 6Glazer
- 17Biton
- 23Golasa
- 24Cohen
- 72Pesic
Substitutes
- 1Peretz
- 9Blackman
- 10Shechter
- 11Ben Haim
- 21Yeini
- 22Rikan
- 25Glazer
- 27Davidzada
- 29Almog
- 31Piven-Bachtiar
- 39Guerrero
- 47Karzev
Sivasspor
- 30Samassa
- 8Yalcin
- 4Appindangoyé
- 88Osmanpasa
- 14Camara
- 6Domingues de Souza
- 9Yatabaré
- 37Arslan
- 76Fajr
- 7Gradel
- 80Kayode
Substitutes
- 2Koné
- 29Ninga
- 35Vural
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Yonatan Cohen (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor).
Foul by Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv).
Hakan Arslan (Sivasspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yonatan Cohen (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eyal Golasa.
Eyal Golasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor).
Offside, Sivasspor. Samba Camara tries a through ball, but Olarenwaju Kayode is caught offside.
Yonatan Cohen (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor).
Attempt blocked. Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Saborit (Maccabi Tel Aviv).
Post update
Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Saborit (Maccabi Tel Aviv).
Post update
Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Maor Kandil (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor).
Corner, Sivasspor. Conceded by Dan Glazer.