Europa League - Group I
Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv0SivassporSivasspor0

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Sivasspor

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

  • 19Miller Tenenbaum
  • 30Kandil
  • 44Hernández
  • 18Tibi
  • 4Saborit
  • 42Peretz
  • 6Glazer
  • 17Biton
  • 23Golasa
  • 24Cohen
  • 72Pesic

Substitutes

  • 1Peretz
  • 9Blackman
  • 10Shechter
  • 11Ben Haim
  • 21Yeini
  • 22Rikan
  • 25Glazer
  • 27Davidzada
  • 29Almog
  • 31Piven-Bachtiar
  • 39Guerrero
  • 47Karzev

Sivasspor

  • 30Samassa
  • 8Yalcin
  • 4Appindangoyé
  • 88Osmanpasa
  • 14Camara
  • 6Domingues de Souza
  • 9Yatabaré
  • 37Arslan
  • 76Fajr
  • 7Gradel
  • 80Kayode

Substitutes

  • 2Koné
  • 29Ninga
  • 35Vural
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamMaccabi Tel-AvivAway TeamSivasspor
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Eyal Golasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

  2. Post update

    Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Yonatan Cohen (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

  6. Post update

    Hakan Arslan (Sivasspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yonatan Cohen (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eyal Golasa.

  8. Post update

    Eyal Golasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Sivasspor. Samba Camara tries a through ball, but Olarenwaju Kayode is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Yonatan Cohen (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Saborit (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

  15. Post update

    Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Saborit (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

  17. Post update

    Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Maor Kandil (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sivasspor. Conceded by Dan Glazer.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga63211210211
3Zorya Luhansk621369-37
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321137611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic6114918-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal5410145913
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv623157-29
3Sivasspor6213910-17
4FK Qarabag5014410-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp641183513
2Tottenham6321135811
3LASK6222811-38
4Ludogorets6015616-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642070714
2RZ Pellets WAC62226608
3Feyenoord613247-36
4CSKA Moscow603326-43

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101511416
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006313-100
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories