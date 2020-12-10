Europa League - Group L
Slovan LiberecSlovan Liberec0Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade0

Slovan Liberec v Red Star Belgrade

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Slovan Liberec

  • 34Knobloch
  • 18Koscelnik
  • 30Kacharaba
  • 2Jugas
  • 3Mikula
  • 10Pesek
  • 6Sadilek
  • 23Mara
  • 8Mosquera Rebolledo
  • 22Beran
  • 21Helal Abdulrahim

Substitutes

  • 1Nguyen
  • 7Rabusic
  • 9Nesicky
  • 11Matousek
  • 15Cancola
  • 19Rondic
  • 24Fukala
  • 25Hromada
  • 29Tijani
  • 31Hasalík
  • 37Chalus

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 19Milunovic
  • 5DegenekBooked at 27mins
  • 23Rodic
  • 2Gajic
  • 20Petrovic
  • 35Sanogo
  • 8Kanga Kaku
  • 4Ivanic
  • 31Ben Nabouhane
  • 16Falcinelli

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 6Pankov
  • 9Pavkov
  • 14Boakye
  • 21Simic
  • 22Nikolic
  • 25Erakovic
  • 32Copic
  • 49Radulovic
  • 70Spiridonovic
  • 77Gobeljic
  • 99Krstovic
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovan LiberecAway TeamRed Star Belgrade
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Guélor Kanga Kaku tries a through ball, but Diego Falcinelli is caught offside.

  2. Booking

    Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda).

  4. Post update

    Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Martin Koscelnik (Slovan Liberec).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jhon Edison Mosquera Rebolledo (Slovan Liberec) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Michal Beran.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milan Rodic (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Guélor Kanga Kaku.

  9. Post update

    El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jan Mikula (Slovan Liberec).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Guélor Kanga Kaku (Crvena Zvezda).

  12. Post update

    Taras Kacharaba (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Crvena Zvezda).

  14. Post update

    Michal Sadilek (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Milunovic (Crvena Zvezda).

  16. Post update

    Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Milan Rodic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Pesek (Slovan Liberec).

  19. Post update

    El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jan Mikula (Slovan Liberec).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga63211210211
3Zorya Luhansk621369-37
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6330136712
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic6024818-102

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal5410145913
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv623157-29
3Sivasspor6213910-17
4FK Qarabag5014410-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp641183513
2Tottenham6321135811
3LASK6222811-38
4Ludogorets6015616-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb633060612
2RZ Pellets WAC62226608
3Feyenoord613247-36
4CSKA Moscow604225-34

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101411316
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006312-90
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories