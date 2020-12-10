Slovan Liberec v Red Star Belgrade

Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Guélor Kanga Kaku tries a through ball, but Diego Falcinelli is caught offside.
Line-ups
Slovan Liberec
- 34Knobloch
- 18Koscelnik
- 30Kacharaba
- 2Jugas
- 3Mikula
- 10Pesek
- 6Sadilek
- 23Mara
- 8Mosquera Rebolledo
- 22Beran
- 21Helal Abdulrahim
Substitutes
- 1Nguyen
- 7Rabusic
- 9Nesicky
- 11Matousek
- 15Cancola
- 19Rondic
- 24Fukala
- 25Hromada
- 29Tijani
- 31Hasalík
- 37Chalus
Red Star Belgrade
- 82Borjan
- 19Milunovic
- 5DegenekBooked at 27mins
- 23Rodic
- 2Gajic
- 20Petrovic
- 35Sanogo
- 8Kanga Kaku
- 4Ivanic
- 31Ben Nabouhane
- 16Falcinelli
Substitutes
- 1Popovic
- 6Pankov
- 9Pavkov
- 14Boakye
- 21Simic
- 22Nikolic
- 25Erakovic
- 32Copic
- 49Radulovic
- 70Spiridonovic
- 77Gobeljic
- 99Krstovic
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda).
Post update
Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martin Koscelnik (Slovan Liberec).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jhon Edison Mosquera Rebolledo (Slovan Liberec) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Michal Beran.
Post update
Attempt missed. Milan Rodic (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Guélor Kanga Kaku.
Post update
El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jan Mikula (Slovan Liberec).
Post update
Foul by Guélor Kanga Kaku (Crvena Zvezda).
Post update
Taras Kacharaba (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Crvena Zvezda).
Post update
Michal Sadilek (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nemanja Milunovic (Crvena Zvezda).
Post update
Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Milan Rodic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jakub Pesek (Slovan Liberec).
Post update
El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jan Mikula (Slovan Liberec).