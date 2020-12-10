Europa League - Group L
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2KAA GentKAA Gent0

1899 Hoffenheim v KAA Gent

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

  • 12Pentke
  • 38Posch
  • 15Adams
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 30John
  • 20Gacinovic
  • 8Geiger
  • 29Skov
  • 10Dabbur
  • 35Beier
  • 33de Mello

Substitutes

  • 6Nordtveit
  • 14Baumgartner
  • 17R Sessegnon
  • 18Samassékou
  • 19Belfodil
  • 22Vogt
  • 27Kramaric
  • 37Philipp
  • 42Amade

KAA Gent

  • 33Roef
  • 36Arslanagic
  • 32Plastun
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 14Castro-Montes
  • 30Dorsch
  • 9Bezus
  • 6Owusu
  • 15Mohammadi
  • 20Bukari
  • 34Kleindienst

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 7Yaremchuk
  • 8Odjidja-Ofoe
  • 13Van Daele
  • 17Botaka
  • 19Samoise
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 24Kums
  • 25Matias Fortuna
  • 26Jochmans
Referee:
Anastasios Papapetrou

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamKAA Gent
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Kasim Adams (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Igor Plastun (KAA Gent).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 2, KAA Gent 0. Robert Skov (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Geiger with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dino Arslanagic (KAA Gent).

  6. Post update

    Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Dorsch (KAA Gent).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 1, KAA Gent 0. Maximilian Beier (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Davy Roef.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Osman Bukari (KAA Gent).

  13. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Dino Arslanagic.

  14. Post update

    Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (KAA Gent).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Beier (TSG Hoffenheim).

  17. Post update

    Milad Mohammadi (KAA Gent) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (KAA Gent) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga63211210211
3Zorya Luhansk621369-37
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6330136712
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic6024818-102

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal5410145913
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv623157-29
3Sivasspor6213910-17
4FK Qarabag5014410-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp641183513
2Tottenham6321135811
3LASK6222811-38
4Ludogorets6015616-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb633060612
2RZ Pellets WAC62226608
3Feyenoord613247-36
4CSKA Moscow604225-34

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101511416
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006313-100
