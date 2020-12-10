1899 Hoffenheim v KAA Gent

Kasim Adams (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 12Pentke
- 38Posch
- 15Adams
- 25Akpoguma
- 30John
- 20Gacinovic
- 8Geiger
- 29Skov
- 10Dabbur
- 35Beier
- 33de Mello
Substitutes
- 6Nordtveit
- 14Baumgartner
- 17R Sessegnon
- 18Samassékou
- 19Belfodil
- 22Vogt
- 27Kramaric
- 37Philipp
- 42Amade
KAA Gent
- 33Roef
- 36Arslanagic
- 32Plastun
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 14Castro-Montes
- 30Dorsch
- 9Bezus
- 6Owusu
- 15Mohammadi
- 20Bukari
- 34Kleindienst
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 7Yaremchuk
- 8Odjidja-Ofoe
- 13Van Daele
- 17Botaka
- 19Samoise
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 24Kums
- 25Matias Fortuna
- 26Jochmans
- Referee:
- Anastasios Papapetrou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Igor Plastun (KAA Gent).
Goal!
Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 2, KAA Gent 0. Robert Skov (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Geiger with a through ball.
Post update
Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dino Arslanagic (KAA Gent).
Post update
Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Dorsch (KAA Gent).
Goal!
Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 1, KAA Gent 0. Maximilian Beier (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Davy Roef.
Post update
Attempt saved. Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Osman Bukari (KAA Gent).
Post update
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Dino Arslanagic.
Post update
Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (KAA Gent).
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Beier (TSG Hoffenheim).
Post update
Milad Mohammadi (KAA Gent) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (KAA Gent) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.