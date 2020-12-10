Last updated on .From the section Football

Gianni Infantino's second term as president began in June 2019

Calls for Fifa's president to face a criminal investigation over his use of a private jet are "spurious", football's world governing body says.

Swiss special prosecutor Stefan Keller says there were "clear signs of criminally reprehensible behaviour" relating to Gianni Infantino's flight from Suriname to Geneva in 2017.

Keller says he has asked Swiss authorities to investigate the matter.

Fifa said Keller's claims were "baseless".

Keller was appointed in June to look into complaints involving Infantino and others.

Fifa's own ethics committee has already looked into the allegations and cleared Infantino of violating its rules.

But on Thursday Keller issued a press statement calling for the criminal investigation.

Fifa responded by saying it, and its president, were "shocked by the statement".

"Neither Fifa nor its president have ever been informed of these spurious new allegations," it added, saying the claims were "rejected in the strongest possible terms".

Fifa is based in the Swiss city of Zurich.