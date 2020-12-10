Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Raul Jimenez greeted his team-mates at training on Wednesday

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez visited the club's training ground on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery on a fractured skull.

The Mexico international, 29, suffered the injury in a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at Emirates Stadium on 29 November.

Wolves players wore T-shirts with messages of support for Jimenez prior to Sunday's match against Liverpool.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side lost 4-0 to the defending champions in his absence.

Jimenez greeted his manager and team-mates at Compton Park following his release from hospital as they prepare to face Aston Villa at Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves supporters raised £7,500 in two hours for a giant flag for the Mexican in the Steve Bull Stand at Molineux, while thousands of messages of support for the player have been received by the club.

Jimenez scored 17 goals as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season and has netted four times in nine top-flight appearances this term.