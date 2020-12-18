Hull City v Portsmouth

First Half ends, Hull City 0, Portsmouth 1.
Line-ups
Hull
- 13Ingram
- 12Emmanuel
- 5Burke
- 24Greaves
- 3Elder
- 18Slater
- 6Smallwood
- 33Docherty
- 7Wilks
- 27Magennis
- 11Scott
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 2Coyle
- 8Batty
- 9Eaves
- 16Adelakun
- 17McLoughlin
- 19Lewis-Potter
Portsmouth
- 1MacGillivray
- 2Johnson
- 20Raggett
- 15Nicolaisen
- 23Pring
- 19Harness
- 4Naylor
- 14Cannon
- 11Curtis
- 7Williams
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 8Close
- 10Harrison
- 17Morris
- 24Jacobs
- 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 35Bass
- 37Mnoga
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Joshua Emmanuel (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
Foul by Greg Docherty (Hull City).
Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Marcus Harness.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Callum Johnson.
Attempt missed. James Scott (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Regan Slater with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ryan Williams.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).
John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Greg Docherty (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Docherty.
Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
Jacob Greaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Emmanuel (Hull City).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Craig MacGillivray.
