League One
HullHull City0PortsmouthPortsmouth1

Hull City v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Hull

  • 13Ingram
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 5Burke
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 18Slater
  • 6Smallwood
  • 33Docherty
  • 7Wilks
  • 27Magennis
  • 11Scott

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 8Batty
  • 9Eaves
  • 16Adelakun
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 19Lewis-Potter

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Johnson
  • 20Raggett
  • 15Nicolaisen
  • 23Pring
  • 19Harness
  • 4Naylor
  • 14Cannon
  • 11Curtis
  • 7Williams
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 8Close
  • 10Harrison
  • 17Morris
  • 24Jacobs
  • 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 35Bass
  • 37Mnoga
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hull City 0, Portsmouth 1.

  2. Post update

    Joshua Emmanuel (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Greg Docherty (Hull City).

  5. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Marcus Harness.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sean Raggett.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Callum Johnson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Scott (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Regan Slater with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ryan Williams.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sean Raggett.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).

  13. Post update

    John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Greg Docherty (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Docherty.

  16. Post update

    Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).

  17. Post update

    Jacob Greaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Emmanuel (Hull City).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Craig MacGillivray.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 18th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth19105431151635
2Hull18111629171234
3Peterborough18102629191032
4Lincoln City1710252015532
5Ipswich1810262319432
6Doncaster1693429181130
7Charlton169342516930
8Accrington159242317629
9Sunderland177732314928
10Fleetwood1883726161027
11Crewe188282219326
12Blackpool178271920-126
13Gillingham177281821-323
14Wimbledon175662327-421
15MK Dons184772023-319
16Rochdale175482226-419
17Oxford Utd175482024-419
18Bristol Rovers165471824-619
19Plymouth175482232-1019
20Northampton1853101631-1518
21Shrewsbury173861824-617
22Swindon1851122235-1316
23Wigan1742111530-1514
24Burton182792233-1113
View full League One table

