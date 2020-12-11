Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Alli's last appearance came as a substitute against LASK in the Europa League on 3 December

Paris St-Germain are set to make another attempt to sign Tottenham's Dele Alli on loan in January.

The French club tried to sign Alli, 24, in the summer but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to agree a deal.

Midfielder Alli's Spurs future has become increasingly uncertain with the England international only starting one Premier League game this season.

He has not been in a Premier League matchday squad since the 6-1 win at Manchester United on 4 October.

He was an unused substitute in Thursday's Europa League victory over Royal Antwerp, after which his manager said it was "impossible" to keep every player happy.

Alli, who has scored 64 goals and provided 56 assists in 230 Spurs appearances, is known to be hugely frustrated at the situation.

While injuries could offer a route back to the first team if he remains at Spurs, it seems certain he will leave next month unless the situation changes quickly.