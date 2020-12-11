Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ukraine were beaten by Germany in the match prior to the cancelled Switzerland fixture

The Ukrainian Football Association has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Uefa's decision to award Switzerland a 3-0 win in their cancelled Nations League match.

The game on 17 November was called off before kick-off when Ukraine players tested positive for coronavirus.

Uefa deemed Ukraine responsible for the match not taking place and as such that they forfeited, meaning a 3-0 loss.

Ukraine declared "categorical disagreement" and have appealed.

In its appeal the Ukrainian FA said it wanted the match to be rescheduled or the result decided by the drawing of lots.

Ukraine were relegated to Group B of the Nations League by the result, with Switzerland overtaking them to stay in the competition's top tier.

Ukraine's full squad was put into quarantine by Swiss doctors after the spate of positive tests which came after they arrived in Switzerland.