Kilmarnock's game at Motherwell was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer has urged a Scottish FA judicial panel to "do the right thing" and overturn the 3-0 defeat imposed on his side by an SPFL tribunal for breaking Covid protocols.

The club forfeited October's postponed Scottish Premiership game with Motherwell after an SPFL investigation.

Kilmarnock, also given a suspended £40,000 fine, admitted the breaches but are appealing the sanctions' severity.

"I just hope they'll come to their senses," said Dyer.

"I like to think they'll be honest with themselves and overturn it. It's not right that you give three points to another team - it doesn't make sense."

Having been found to have infringed social distancing rules on buses and at meals, Kilmarnock's appeal will be heard by the Scottish FA's judicial panel appellate tribunal.

And Dyer argued that the forfeit damages the integrity of Scottish football.

"It doesn't put it in a good light, there was ample time to play the game," he added.

"When Villa-Newcastle [in the English Premier League] was called off, they came out with a statement saying they hoped everyone was safe and we'll rearrange the game.

"I'm not saying we are perfect but it's not right we are punished in that way - other teams getting the points and we're losing three goals, which we haven't done in a league game this season."