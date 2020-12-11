Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tanya Oxtoby's Bristol City are bottom of the WSL table, without a win after eight matches of the campaign

Bristol City manager Tanya Oxtoby has announced she is pregnant and expecting a son early next year.

The 38-year-old Australian has been in charge of the Women's Super League side since the summer of 2018.

Oxtoby, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, led the Robins to 10th place in the table last season.