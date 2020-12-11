Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Chelsea's FA Cup third-round tie with Morecambe and Manchester City's home match with Birmingham City are among five ties to be streamed on the BBC.

Eight-time winners Chelsea will host League Two Morecambe on 10 January - the same date City play Championship side Birmingham at Etihad Stadium.

The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will also show the ties featuring Stevenage-Swansea, QPR-Fulham and Stoke-Leicester on 9 January.

BBC One is showing three ties live.

They include non-league Marine's game at home to current Premier League leaders Tottenham on 10 January.

The other two will be Crawley against Leeds United on the same day and Arsenal against Newcastle on 9 January.

All 32 FA Cup third-round ties will be broadcast live for the first time over the weekend of 8-11 January, 2021.

Sixteen fixtures will be shown across BT Sport platforms and eight ties will be broadcast free to fans on The FA Player.

Fixtures to be televised and streamed

Friday, 8 January 2021

Aston Villa v Liverpool (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Wolves v Crystal Palace (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 2

Saturday, 9 January 2021

Boreham Wood v Millwall (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 3

Everton v Rotherham United (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 2

Norwich City v Coventry City (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 5

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 4

Luton Town v Reading (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 6

Chorley v Derby County (12:15 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers (15:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Burnley v MK Dons (15:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Stevenage v Swansea City (15:00 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham (15:00 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Stoke City v Leicester City (15:00 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 3

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United (15:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 4

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday (15:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 5

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth (15:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 6

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End (15:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Arsenal v Newcastle United (17:30 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Huddersfield v Plymouth Argyle (18:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Brentford v Middlesbrough (18:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Manchester United v Watford (20:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town (20:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 2

Sunday, 10 January 2021

Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Chelsea v Morecambe (13:30 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Manchester City v Birmingham City (13:30 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers (13:30 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Bristol City v Portsmouth (13:30 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Cheltenham v Mansfield Town (13:30 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur (17:00 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Monday, 11 January 2021

Stockport County v West Ham (20:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport