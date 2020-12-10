Micky Mellon returns for Rangers' visit, but Stevie Frail has been "really poorly"

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon will be back in the dugout for Sunday's Scottish Premiership visit by Rangers after a spell in self-isolation.

Two members of his back-room staff tested positive for Covid-19 and Mellon says assistant Stevie Frail remains "really poorly".

He will also still be without "a few" of the nine players who had to isolate.

"It's been a tough time," Mellon said. "When you see the virus so close, it gives you a shake-up."

United were criticised by national clinical director Jason Leitch last weekend for a lack of social distancing after an image emerged of a squad photocall taken during the pandemic.

Mellon, who was replaced in the dugout by academy coach Thomas Courts last weekend, stressed that the source of United's Covid outbreak had not been discovered.

"In terms of regretting the picture, no, because we followed all the protocols," he said.

"Everybody jumped on it quite quickly, but if you look at it in detail, that was our bubble and there were two doctors in the picture who had asked the question 'had we followed the protocols okay'. Teams had done it before us.

"I even sympathise with Jason Leitch and the government because we are going through something for the first time. I hope we never go through this again, but I can assure you we will be better at it next time. If that is a lesson now, we will learn from it."

Mellon, whose club physiotherapist also tested positive, said that he had 14 days of self-isolation during which to read up on the virus and ponder on how the Tannadice outbreak occurred.

"When I seen that the Trident nuclear submarine got Covid, I thought 'we've all got problems now'," he said. "If it is going to get into a space that is absolutely clinical with a nuclear weapon in it, that just shows you how difficult it is to gauge where it's coming from."

Mellon revealed that Frail is "not getting any better" and will "not going to be with us for a good few days anyway".

As for the players in self-isolation, he added: "There will still be a few who will be away until Tuesday.

"Most of them are the injured ones, although one or two might have played on Sunday, but it is the way it is and we have to get on with it."