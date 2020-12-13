Rangers could be paired with Braga in the Europa League last 32 for the second successive season

It might be a couple of months away, but Rangers' attention will shift to February on Monday.

Steven Gerrard's side will find out who they will face in the Europa League last-32 from 12:00 GMT, with the Ibrox side seeded.

That means they will not only avoid their fellow group winners, but also clubs dropping down from the Champions League.

So who might Rangers face? What does it mean for their finances? And what about the co-efficient?

Who could they face?

After last Thursday's win in Poznan, Gerrard said his side will "need a bit of luck" in the draw, and looking at potential opponents such high-flying Real Sociedad you can understand why.

The La Liga club are having a fantastic season in Spain, sitting second and just a point off leaders Atletico Madrid, having lost just one of their opening 12 games.

Possible ties against Champions League drop-outs Red Bull Salzburg of Austria and Ukraine's Dinamo Kiev also look tough.

Rangers could also be reunited with European rivals from last season. Gerrard's men failed to get the better of Swiss side Young Boys in the group stage last year, with defeat in Bern and a draw at Ibrox.

But they fared better against Sporting Braga in the last 32, winning 3-2 in Glasgow before an impressive 1-0 victory in Portugal.

What does it mean financially?

As well as securing top spot in Group D on Thursday, Rangers also collected a £900,000 bonus for winning their group on top of £515,000 for qualifying.

The financial prize for progression to the last 16 is more than £1m - a welcome bonus for a club who recently announced losses of £15.9m and stated they need £23.2m of fresh investment by the end of next season.

However, that pales in comparison to the Champions League. The base fee for getting to the group stage of Uefa's elite competition is almost £14m alone, with more than £2m per group win and £800,000 for a draw, plus an additional £8.6m for making it to the first knockout stage.

With the Scottish Premiership's top two guaranteed entry into the qualifiers next term, this is the carrot for the Ibrox club. And with the level of performance Gerrard's players have demonstrated in Europe since his appointment, would you put it beyond them?

What about the co-efficient?

Despite Celtic's disappointing Europa League campaign, last week was a positive one for Scotland's co-efficient with both Old Firm clubs concluding the group stage with wins.

As it stands, Scotland is 11th in Uefa's rankings, a spot which would likely earn a direct place in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage for next season's Scottish champions.

Scotland sit 0.425 coefficient points above Ukraine, and a victory for Rangers is worth 0.100 more than a win for Ukraine

Turkey have no remaining representatives in European competition, so it appears to be a straight shootout between Ukraine and Scotland for 11th.

Two Ukrainian clubs remain in Europe, with both Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Kiev dropping down from the Champions League, whereas Scotland only have one.

So Rangers will have to at least match last season's achievement of reaching the last 16 to keep that place and claim the prize that comes with it.