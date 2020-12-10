Last updated on .From the section Football

Lucy Bronze rejoined Manchester City after three successful years at Lyon in September

England and Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze is on the shortlist for the women's player prize at the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa are in the final three for men's coach of the year.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo are again on the men's player shortlist, alongside Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is in contention for the women's coach prize.

The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland on 17 December.

Bronze, 29, was also shortlisted last year, when Megan Rapinoe won the award ahead of fellow American Alex Morgan and Bronze.

Bronze, who was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in March, won three Champions League titles with Lyon in a row before returning to former side City in September.

This year Bronze is up against Chelsea and Denmark forward Pernille Harder and Lyon and France centre-back Wendie Renard.

There were five Premier League players on the initial 11-strong men's shortlist but all missed out on the final three.

Argentina forward Messi was voted the world's best men's player for a sixth time overall as he won last year ahead of Ronaldo and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Poland striker Lewandowski was named Uefa men's player of the year in October, while Harder received the women's player of the year award.

Klopp could win back-to-back men's coach of the year awards after guiding Liverpool to their first Premier League title earlier this year.

Bielsa makes the shortlist after leading Leeds back to the Premier League following a 16-year absence.

They are joined by Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick, whose side won the Champions League and Bundesliga titles last season. Flick won the coach of the year prize at the Uefa awards.

Hayes, who led Chelsea to the 2019-20 Women's Super League title, is up against Jean-Luc Vasseur, whose Lyon side won the Women's Champions League, and Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman, who will take over from Phil Neville as England boss next year.

Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson could win the men's goalkeeper prize for a second year in a row, with Champions League winner Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich and Germany and Atletico Madrid and Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak also nominated.

American World Cup winner Alyssa Naeher, who plays for Chicago Red Stars, Lyon and France keeper Sarah Bouhaddi and Paris St-Germain and Chile's Christiane Endler make up the women's goalkeeper shortlist.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's goal against Burnley has been nominated for the Puskas Award for best goal.

Son is up against Luis Suarez - for his backheel goal for former side Barcelona against Mallorca - while fellow Uruguay international Giorgian de Arrascaeta is nominated for his scissor-kick volley for Flamengo againt Ceara.

Voting, which closed on 9 December, is made up of nominations from the captains and head coaches of all national teams, an online ballot of fans, and submissions from 200 media representatives.

2020 Best Fifa awards shortlists

Men's player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Women's player:

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City/England), Pernille Harder (Chelsea/Denmark), Wendie Renard (Lyon/France)

Men's coach:

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich)

Women's coach:

Emma Hayes (Chelsea), Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

Women's goalkeeper:

Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain/Chile), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars/USA), Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon/France)

Men's goalkeeper:

Alisson (Liverpool/Brazil), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich/Germany), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid/Slovenia)

Puskas award (for best goal):

Son Heung-min (Tottenham v Burnley), Luis Suarez (Barcelona v Mallorca), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo v Ceara)