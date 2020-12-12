Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has cut a lone figure on the touchline at St Andrew's since the Championship season began in September

Coventry City supporters' return to matches is likely to remain on hold despite indications the city is set to move to tier two next week.

While Coventry is anticipated to switch tiers after the government's Covid-19 tier review on Wednesday, Birmingham - where the Sky Blues play home games - is "expected" to stay in tier three.

Stadiums in tier three, like St Andrew's, are not allowed to host fans.

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: "Let's get it right for January."

Supporters of most Midlands sides have so far not been allowed back to matches since lockdown measures were eased as most of the region is in tier three.

Championship side Coventry have played at Birmingham City's St Andrew's stadium since 2019.

It is news that will frustrate fans of all the big Midlands sides coming up to the busy festive period - but particularly Coventry, whose 'home ground' tenancy was taken over by new landlords, Premiership rugby side Wasps, in 2014.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said at a regional briefing with other local council leaders that he is confident Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull will move from tier three to tier two.

But he is less confident about the immediate chances for Birmingham and the Black Country, where the rate of decline in figures has slowed.

'Let's get it right for January'

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: "The expectation is that Birmingham will remain in tier three.

"I don't think it helps anyone to yo-yo between tier two and tier three.

"In January, if we've driven the numbers down enough, I'd feel confident we could move to tier two and stay there until the spring."

The tier review decision, due to be made by the government on Wednesday and take effect the following Saturday, will be based on this Monday's data. On Friday, Street said the figures looked good for Coventry.

"There are five criteria that the government were very clear on when the tiering decisions were originally made," added Street. "The total rate of infection, the rate of over 60s, the direction of travel, the positivity rate and the pressure on local hospitals.

"I believe all five of those criteria, certainly in Coventry, are absolutely going in the right direction. In contrast to some of the areas put into tier two last time, Coventry's rate is the lowest.

"Coventry & Warwickshire and Solihull should be putting a strong case, based on the data, to get a different outlook next time around.

"In terms of Birmingham and the Black Country, it's more difficult to judge."

Coventry City chose to leave the city in 2019 to move from the Ricoh Arena to share with Birmingham City before opting to stay on for a further season in July, in the wake of their promotion back to English football's second tier.