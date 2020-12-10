Chelsea's Kai Havertz says contracting Covid-19 hit him "very hard" and he now understands how difficult the global pandemic has been for others.

Germany international Havertz, 21, tested positive in November and said he spent seven to 10 days "just in my bed and everything was hurting".

Havertz missed three games with the virus but has started Chelsea's past three games in all competitions.

Havertz said it took him two or three weeks but he is now "very fit again".

Since joining from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for £71m, Havertz has scored three times in 16 appearances - netting a hat-trick against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

He told Football Focus: "It was like a very bad flu for me so I think now I know it is very bad for people. Before I sometimes thought, 'OK it is not so bad' but now I get it and I know for older people and people who had illnesses before it can be very bad.

"We all have to look out for each other. To be honest, it was personally very hard."

He added: "When you do nothing for two and half weeks and then you start training again, you feel like you have never played football before. For me it took two or three weeks to get back to 100%.

"Now I have started three games and I'm feeling good. It takes a lot of time and it took around one and a half months for me to get back but now I think I am very fit again and can start to attack again."

Listen to the interview in full on Football Focus on Saturday at 12:00 GMT.