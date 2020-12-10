Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Filipe Morais last played for Oldham in January while on loan

Grimsby Town have signed experienced winger Filipe Morais on a deal that runs until the summer of 2022.

Morais, 35, was a free agent after his release by Crawley Town in October.

The ex-Portugal Under-21 international has spent all his senior career in the UK, having been a youngster at Chelsea until 2006 before spells at 10 other clubs in England and Scotland.

"I'm delighted really, I am really excited to work under the manager (Ian Holloway)," he told the club website.

"He's had an amazing career, I just want to learn from him, you can never stop learning and although I'm 35, I feel I've still got a lot to offer and I feel really good, so I can't wait to get straight into it.

"It's been really nice to get to know the lads, everyone seems to be good and professional, so I have really enjoyed my first few days.

Morais has not played since New Year's Day when he was on loan at Oldham Athletic and has also had spells at Bolton, Bradford, Stevenage and St Johnstone in the last 10 years.

"He brings us experience and I love the way he plays, he's two-footed," Grimsby manager Holloway said.

"I'm delighted that he lives so close to us, he's just what we need at the moment, another senior head, as fit as a flea and he's ready to go.

"He only came in a couple of days ago and he's been absolutely outstanding.

"He can play anywhere across the midfield, but he can also play left wing-back, right wing-back, centre mid or even off the striker".