Last updated on .From the section Bolton

This season Bolton Wanderers are playing in the fourth tier of English football for the first time since 1988

Bolton Wanderers' head of football operations Tobias Phoenix has left the club after 10 months in the role.

Phoenix was Macclesfield Town's director of football before making the move to Bolton in February.

"Tobias has made a big contribution to the club since joining in February including his involvement in the appointment of Ian Evatt," said chairman Sharon Brittan

"He has also been instrumental in shaping our football operations."

Wanderers were relegated to League Two in the summer after suffering a 12-point deduction for going into administration in 2019.

The club are currently 12th in the table, having won six and lost six of their 16 games in the fourth tier, and unable to admit fans to their home games because of government coronavirus restrictioons.