Three East of Scotland League sides have been handed tough ties after reaching the Scottish Cup first round for the first time.

Camelon have been drawn away to Highland League champions Brora Rangers after a surprise 4-1 win away to another Highland side, Deveronvale.

Fifers Dundonald Bluebell are away to League Two leaders Queen's Park.

Meanwhile, Perth side Jeanfield Swifts visit Lowland League champions - and current leaders - Kelty Hearts.

Most ties will be played on Saturday 26 December, with one game chosen to be shown live on BBC Scotland two days later.

Four ties - there are no replays this season - have still to be decided after weather forced four Saturday's postponements.

Glasgow University and Linlithgow Rose play on Sunday for the right to visit Brechin City, who sit bottom of League Two.