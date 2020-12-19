Championship
MillwallMillwall15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Nottingham Forest

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 12Romeo
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 18Leonard
  • 6Williams
  • 7J Wallace
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 20Bennett
  • 22Bödvarsson

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 8Thompson
  • 10Smith
  • 15Pearce
  • 25Parrott
  • 26Skalak
  • 27Tiensia
  • 32Burey
  • 35Muller

Nottm Forest

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 4Worrall
  • 5Ribeiro
  • 21Sow
  • 22Yates
  • 11Ameobi
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 17Mighten
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 3Figueiredo
  • 12Smith
  • 13Bong
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 19Guerrero
  • 23Lolley
  • 28Knockaert
  • 31Arter
  • 33Taylor
Referee:
Oliver Langford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20134329181143
2Bournemouth19107235161937
3Watford1997323131034
4Swansea199642112933
5Reading1910362923633
6Brentford1988328171132
7Middlesbrough198652014630
8Stoke198652420430
9Bristol City209382021-130
10Cardiff208572620629
11Blackburn1984734231128
12Barnsley198472324-128
13Preston2082102730-326
14Luton197571721-426
15Huddersfield197482227-525
16Millwall195951617-124
17Birmingham195771619-322
18Coventry195772027-722
19QPR194781826-819
20Rotherham1944111827-916
21Nottm Forest1944111324-1116
22Derby193791022-1216
23Wycombe1925121128-1711
24Sheff Wed1936101021-119
