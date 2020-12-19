Millwall v Nottingham Forest

MillwallMillwall15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Line-ups
Millwall
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 18Leonard
- 6Williams
- 7J Wallace
- 9Bradshaw
- 20Bennett
- 22Bödvarsson
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 8Thompson
- 10Smith
- 15Pearce
- 25Parrott
- 26Skalak
- 27Tiensia
- 32Burey
- 35Muller
Nottm Forest
- 30Samba
- 2Christie
- 6Mbe Soh
- 4Worrall
- 5Ribeiro
- 21Sow
- 22Yates
- 11Ameobi
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 17Mighten
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 3Figueiredo
- 12Smith
- 13Bong
- 16Jenkinson
- 19Guerrero
- 23Lolley
- 28Knockaert
- 31Arter
- 33Taylor
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match report to follow.
