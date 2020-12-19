Last updated on .From the section Championship

Rotherham's Championship game against Derby has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Millers squad.

The Yorkshire club say one player has tested positive, with "further players in the first team bubble" showing symptoms.

Rotherham say the English Football League "have sanctioned" the postponement of Saturday's match.

News that the game would be off came 90 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

More to follow.