Rotherham United P-P Derby County: Game postponed after Covid outbreak in Millers squad

Championship

Rotherham's Championship game against Derby has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Millers squad.

The Yorkshire club say one player has tested positive, with "further players in the first team bubble" showing symptoms.

Rotherham say the English Football League "have sanctioned" the postponement of Saturday's match.

News that the game would be off came 90 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

More to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20134329181143
2Bournemouth19107235161937
3Watford1997323131034
4Swansea199642112933
5Reading1910362923633
6Brentford1988328171132
7Middlesbrough198652014630
8Stoke198652420430
9Bristol City209382021-130
10Cardiff208572620629
11Blackburn1984734231128
12Barnsley198472324-128
13Preston2082102730-326
14Luton197571721-426
15Huddersfield197482227-525
16Millwall195951617-124
17Birmingham195771619-322
18Coventry195772027-722
19QPR194781826-819
20Rotherham1944111827-916
21Nottm Forest1944111324-1116
22Derby193791022-1216
23Wycombe1925121128-1711
24Sheff Wed1936101021-119
View full Championship table

