Championship
NorwichNorwich City12:30CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Cardiff City

Norwich City v Cardiff City

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 33McGovern
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 19Lungi Sørensen
  • 20Skipp
  • 23McLean
  • 17Buendía
  • 8Vrancic
  • 14Cantwell
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 18Stiepermann
  • 24Martin
  • 27Tettey
  • 44Omobamidele
  • 50Barden
  • 53Omotoye

Cardiff

  • 12Smithies
  • 7Bacuna
  • 4Morrison
  • 16Nelson
  • 18Cunningham
  • 6Vaulks
  • 21Pack
  • 8Ralls
  • 23H Wilson
  • 27Ojo
  • 9Glatzel

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 13Benkovic
  • 20Whyte
  • 22Bamba
  • 29M Harris
  • 32Bagan
  • 33Hoilett
  • 36Patten
  • 37Zimba
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1912432718940
2Bournemouth19107235161937
3Watford1997323131034
4Swansea199642112933
5Reading1910362923633
6Brentford1988328171132
7Middlesbrough198652014630
8Stoke198652420430
9Bristol City209382021-130
10Cardiff198562618829
11Blackburn1984734231128
12Barnsley198472324-128
13Preston2082102730-326
14Luton197571721-426
15Huddersfield197482227-525
16Millwall195951617-124
17Birmingham195771619-322
18Coventry195772027-722
19QPR194781826-819
20Rotherham1944111827-916
21Nottm Forest1944111324-1116
22Derby193791022-1216
23Wycombe1925121128-1711
24Sheff Wed1936101021-119
