Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00CoventryCoventry City
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 2Palmer
- 15Lees
- 23Dunkley
- 7K Harris
- 8Pelupessy
- 26Shaw
- 10Bannan
- 11Reach
- 5Paterson
- 18Windass
Substitutes
- 4van Aken
- 14Penney
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 19Urhoghide
- 20Rhodes
- 24Brown
- 28Wildsmith
- 29Hunt
- 45Kachunga
Coventry
- 13Wilson
- 2Østigard
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 23Dabo
- 8Allen
- 14Sheaf
- 21McCallum
- 19Walker
- 9Biamou
- 11O'Hare
Substitutes
- 16Pask
- 18Giles
- 20Bakayoko
- 22Camp
- 24Godden
- 26Shipley
- 29Da Costa
- 33Kastaneer
- 41Bapaga
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match report to follow.
- Documentaries Like Nowhere Else: From inspiration to infamous, the story of Lance Armstrong
- Comedy Like Nowhere Else: Give Kurupt FM a go with the People Just Do Nothing box set