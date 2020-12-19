Championship
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

  • 1Westwood
  • 2Palmer
  • 15Lees
  • 23Dunkley
  • 7K Harris
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 26Shaw
  • 10Bannan
  • 11Reach
  • 5Paterson
  • 18Windass

Substitutes

  • 4van Aken
  • 14Penney
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Urhoghide
  • 20Rhodes
  • 24Brown
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 29Hunt
  • 45Kachunga

Coventry

  • 13Wilson
  • 2Østigard
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 23Dabo
  • 8Allen
  • 14Sheaf
  • 21McCallum
  • 19Walker
  • 9Biamou
  • 11O'Hare

Substitutes

  • 16Pask
  • 18Giles
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 22Camp
  • 24Godden
  • 26Shipley
  • 29Da Costa
  • 33Kastaneer
  • 41Bapaga
Referee:
John Brooks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20134329181143
2Bournemouth19107235161937
3Watford1997323131034
4Swansea199642112933
5Reading1910362923633
6Brentford1988328171132
7Middlesbrough198652014630
8Stoke198652420430
9Bristol City209382021-130
10Cardiff208572620629
11Blackburn1984734231128
12Barnsley198472324-128
13Preston2082102730-326
14Luton197571721-426
15Huddersfield197482227-525
16Millwall195951617-124
17Birmingham195771619-322
18Coventry195772027-722
19QPR194781826-819
20Rotherham1944111827-916
21Nottm Forest1944111324-1116
22Derby193791022-1216
23Wycombe1925121128-1711
24Sheff Wed1936101021-119
View full Championship table

