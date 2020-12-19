League One
BurtonBurton Albion15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Burton

  • 1O'Hara
  • 2Brayford
  • 37Hughes
  • 5Bostwick
  • 3Daniel
  • 7Quinn
  • 4Edwards
  • 8Powell
  • 18Vernam
  • 38Ennis
  • 10Akins

Substitutes

  • 6Wallace
  • 9Hemmings
  • 11Lawless
  • 21O'Toole
  • 23Eardley
  • 24Garratt
  • 25Gilligan

Doncaster

  • 15Lumley
  • 2Halliday
  • 21Butler
  • 4Anderson
  • 24John
  • 8Whiteman
  • 11Taylor
  • 17Richards
  • 14Smith
  • 3James
  • 9Okenabirhie

Substitutes

  • 5Wright
  • 10Lokilo
  • 13Jones
  • 16Amos
  • 19John-Jules
  • 26Coppinger
  • 29Hasani
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth19105432151735
2Hull18111629181134
3Peterborough18102629191032
4Lincoln City1710252015532
5Ipswich1810262319432
6Doncaster1693429181130
7Charlton169342516930
8Accrington159242317629
9Sunderland177732314928
10Fleetwood1883726161027
11Crewe188282219326
12Gillingham188282221126
13Blackpool178271920-126
14Wimbledon175662327-421
15MK Dons184772023-319
16Oxford Utd175482024-419
17Bristol Rovers165471824-619
18Rochdale185492230-819
19Plymouth175482232-1019
20Northampton1853101631-1518
21Shrewsbury173861824-617
22Swindon1851122235-1316
23Wigan1742111530-1514
24Burton182792233-1113
View full League One table

