Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers

BurtonBurton Albion15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Line-ups
Burton
- 1O'Hara
- 2Brayford
- 37Hughes
- 5Bostwick
- 3Daniel
- 7Quinn
- 4Edwards
- 8Powell
- 18Vernam
- 38Ennis
- 10Akins
Substitutes
- 6Wallace
- 9Hemmings
- 11Lawless
- 21O'Toole
- 23Eardley
- 24Garratt
- 25Gilligan
Doncaster
- 15Lumley
- 2Halliday
- 21Butler
- 4Anderson
- 24John
- 8Whiteman
- 11Taylor
- 17Richards
- 14Smith
- 3James
- 9Okenabirhie
Substitutes
- 5Wright
- 10Lokilo
- 13Jones
- 16Amos
- 19John-Jules
- 26Coppinger
- 29Hasani
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match report to follow.
