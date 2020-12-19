Accrington Stanley v Blackpool

AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Baxter
- 2Nottingham
- 3Hughes
- 4Burgess
- 18Rodgers
- 6Butcher
- 28Conneely
- 11McConville
- 10Pritchard
- 32Charles
- 19Bishop
Substitutes
- 5Sykes
- 8Russell
- 9Cassidy
- 14Uwakwe
- 16Barclay
- 25Fenlon
- 40Savin
Blackpool
- 1Maxwell
- 20Turton
- 21Ekpiteta
- 26Ballard
- 29Garbutt
- 22Hamilton
- 12Dougall
- 17Virtue-Thick
- 8Anderson
- 9Yates
- 14Madine
Substitutes
- 2Lawrence-Gabriel
- 3Husband
- 18Ward
- 19Kemp
- 30Lubala
- 31Woodburn
- 33Fojticek
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match report to follow.
