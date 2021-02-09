League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Oxford United

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull26153841231848
3Doncaster23153541231848
4Peterborough25144738231546
5Portsmouth25136642231945
6Charlton2712784135643
7Sunderland251011434211341
8Accrington23125635241141
9Crewe28117103635140
10Ipswich2412392925439
11Oxford Utd2411493933637
12Plymouth269893743-635
13Blackpool24104102826234
14Gillingham26104123235-334
15Fleetwood2688102923632
16MK Dons2688103332132
17Shrewsbury247982427-330
18Rochdale2668124050-1026
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Bristol Rovers2566132441-1724
21Swindon2773173251-1924
22Northampton2566132040-2024
23Wigan2556142647-2121
24Burton2547143051-2119
