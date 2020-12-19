Plymouth Argyle v Milton Keynes Dons

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 1Cooper
- 4Aimson
- 6Canavan
- 2Watts
- 8Edwards
- 28Pereira Camará
- 16MacLeod
- 10Mayor
- 15Grant
- 9Hardie
- 31Jephcott
Substitutes
- 5Wootton
- 7Nouble
- 11Telford
- 14Reeves
- 17Moore
- 18Fornah
- 23McCormick
MK Dons
- 13Fisher
- 5Poole
- 4Keogh
- 3Lewington
- 2Williams
- 18Sørensen
- 8Kasumu
- 10Fraser
- 29Sorinola
- 9Morris
- 35Jerome
Substitutes
- 1Nicholls
- 6Cargill
- 7Gladwin
- 11Walker
- 16Surman
- 20Mason
- 30Freeman
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match report to follow.
