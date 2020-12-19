League One
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Plough Lane

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth19105432151735
2Hull18111629181134
3Peterborough18102629191032
4Lincoln City1710252015532
5Ipswich1810262319432
6Doncaster1693429181130
7Charlton169342516930
8Accrington159242317629
9Sunderland177732314928
10Fleetwood1883726161027
11Crewe188282219326
12Gillingham188282121026
13Blackpool178271920-126
14Wimbledon175662327-421
15MK Dons184772023-319
16Oxford Utd175482024-419
17Bristol Rovers165471824-619
18Rochdale185492229-719
19Plymouth175482232-1019
20Northampton1853101631-1518
21Shrewsbury173861824-617
22Swindon1851122235-1316
23Wigan1742111530-1514
24Burton182792233-1113
View full League One table

Top Stories