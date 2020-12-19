Mansfield Town v Southend United

MansfieldMansfield Town15:00SouthendSouthend United
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Stech
- 12Gordon
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 3Benning
- 7Charsley
- 8O Clarke
- 32Lapslie
- 10Maris
- 19Reid
- 9Bowery
Substitutes
- 2O'Keeffe
- 4Menayese
- 11Cook
- 14Perch
- 20McLaughlin
- 27Sinclair
- 31Stone
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 2Bwomono
- 5Hobson
- 8Dieng
- 12Clifford
- 4McCormack
- 28Taylor
- 11Egbri
- 9Akinola
- 7Olayinka
- 18Acquah
Substitutes
- 13Seaden
- 14Howard
- 20Nathaniel-George
- 22Taylor
- 23Halford
- 25Klass
- 42Hart
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match report will appear here.
