League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town15:00SouthendSouthend United
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Southend United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Stech
  • 12Gordon
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Benning
  • 7Charsley
  • 8O Clarke
  • 32Lapslie
  • 10Maris
  • 19Reid
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 4Menayese
  • 11Cook
  • 14Perch
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 27Sinclair
  • 31Stone

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Bwomono
  • 5Hobson
  • 8Dieng
  • 12Clifford
  • 4McCormack
  • 28Taylor
  • 11Egbri
  • 9Akinola
  • 7Olayinka
  • 18Acquah

Substitutes

  • 13Seaden
  • 14Howard
  • 20Nathaniel-George
  • 22Taylor
  • 23Halford
  • 25Klass
  • 42Hart
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match report will appear here.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport18114328161237
2Carlisle18112527161135
3Cheltenham18103529171233
4Forest Green189632415933
5Exeter1886439251430
6Cambridge1784529161328
7Colchester187742625128
8Morecambe188462228-628
9Salford1776424141027
10Leyton Orient188372722527
11Walsall186932221127
12Bolton187472226-425
13Crawley186662825324
14Port Vale187382623324
15Tranmere177371923-424
16Oldham187292833-523
17Harrogate186481922-322
18Scunthorpe176291724-720
19Mansfield1821061824-616
20Grimsby174491530-1516
21Bradford173591624-814
22Barrow182792330-713
23Stevenage172781120-913
24Southend1733111030-2012
View full League Two table

Top Stories