Hibernian v Dundee United

Follow live coverage from 14:00 GMT
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 5Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 10Boyle
- 20Hallberg
- 11Newell
- 7Magennis
- 15Nisbet
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 8Wright
- 13Gogic
- 19Gullan
- 22McGinn
- 24McGregor
- 25Doig
- 33Barnes
- 43Elder
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 5Connolly
- 12Edwards
- 6Reynolds
- 2Smith
- 66Fuchs
- 18Butcher
- 10Clark
- 17Robson
- 9McNulty
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 4Powers
- 7McMullan
- 8Pawlett
- 19Mehmet
- 20Bolton
- 23Harkes
- 27Appéré
- 30Neilson
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
