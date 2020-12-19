Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Scotland

Hibernian v Dundee United

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 10Boyle
  • 20Hallberg
  • 11Newell
  • 7Magennis
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 8Wright
  • 13Gogic
  • 19Gullan
  • 22McGinn
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Doig
  • 33Barnes
  • 43Elder

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 5Connolly
  • 12Edwards
  • 6Reynolds
  • 2Smith
  • 66Fuchs
  • 18Butcher
  • 10Clark
  • 17Robson
  • 9McNulty
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 4Powers
  • 7McMullan
  • 8Pawlett
  • 19Mehmet
  • 20Bolton
  • 23Harkes
  • 27Appéré
  • 30Neilson
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1715204744347
2Celtic15104137142334
3Hibernian1795328161232
4Aberdeen169432317631
5Motherwell176382122-121
6Dundee Utd175571322-920
7Livingston175391825-718
8Kilmarnock1752101822-417
9St Johnstone174581522-717
10St Mirren16439922-1315
11Hamilton1742111940-2114
12Ross County1734101032-2213
View full Scottish Premiership table

