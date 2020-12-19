Ross County v Hamilton Academical

Follow live coverage from 14:00 GMT
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Laidlaw
- 15Watson
- 5Morris
- 16Iacovitti
- 43Reid
- 8Shaw
- 22Tillson
- 11Vigurs
- 7Gardyne
- 27Stewart
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 3Tremarco
- 6Draper
- 14Hylton
- 18Kelly
- 21Doohan
- 24Paton
- 25Donaldson
- 44Wright
- 46Williamson
Hamilton
- 23Fulton
- 27Hodson
- 4Stirling
- 16Martin
- 5Easton
- 3McMann
- 34Callachan
- 8Martin
- 24Thomas
- 2Odoffin
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 6Hamilton
- 14Trafford
- 15Hughes
- 18Mimnaugh
- 19Winter
- 21Munro
- 22Gourlay
- 32Smith
- 36Owolabi
- Referee:
- William Collum
