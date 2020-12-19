Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Scotland

Ross County v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15Watson
  • 5Morris
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 43Reid
  • 8Shaw
  • 22Tillson
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Gardyne
  • 27Stewart
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 3Tremarco
  • 6Draper
  • 14Hylton
  • 18Kelly
  • 21Doohan
  • 24Paton
  • 25Donaldson
  • 44Wright
  • 46Williamson

Hamilton

  • 23Fulton
  • 27Hodson
  • 4Stirling
  • 16Martin
  • 5Easton
  • 3McMann
  • 34Callachan
  • 8Martin
  • 24Thomas
  • 2Odoffin
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 6Hamilton
  • 14Trafford
  • 15Hughes
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 19Winter
  • 21Munro
  • 22Gourlay
  • 32Smith
  • 36Owolabi
Referee:
William Collum
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1715204744347
2Celtic15104137142334
3Hibernian1795328161232
4Aberdeen169432317631
5Motherwell176382122-121
6Dundee Utd175571322-920
7Livingston175391825-718
8Kilmarnock1752101822-417
9St Johnstone174581522-717
10St Mirren16439922-1315
11Hamilton1742111940-2114
12Ross County1734101032-2213
View full Scottish Premiership table

