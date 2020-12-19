Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 6Watson
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 7Denholm
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 9Wallace
  • 15Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 10Smith
  • 12Swanson
  • 18Newton
  • 19Collins
  • 20Mclaughlin
  • 21Hart

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2MacKintosh
  • 4Meechan
  • 5Dalling
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 7Scally
  • 10Hill
  • 6Coll
  • 11Barr
  • 8Robertson
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 12Thomas
  • 14Antoniazzi
  • 15Breadner
  • 16Allan
  • 17Starrs
  • 18Hoti
  • 19Fotheringham
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Peter Stuart

