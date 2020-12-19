Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 12Cochrane
  • 11Milne
  • 7Webster
  • 10McLean
  • 20Mochrie

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 8Watson
  • 9Hawke
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Lennox

Dumbarton

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 12Wardrop
  • 6Carswell
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 8Forbes
  • 16Wedderburn
  • 18Hamilton
  • 19Church
  • 11Frizzell
  • 9Johnstone

Substitutes

  • 4Langan
  • 7McCluskey
  • 10Jones
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Morrison
  • 21Smith
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

