Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

ElginElgin City15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Spark
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 6MacEwan
- 11O'Keefe
- 9Hester
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 12Dingwall
- 14Mailer
- 15McHardy
- 16Osadolor
- 17Loveland
- 18Sopel
- 19MacBeath
- 20Allan
- 21Kelly
Stenhousemuir
- 1Martin
- 2Tiffoney
- 19Munro
- 4Little
- 14Watters
- 21Hodge
- 9Grigor
- 6Blair
- 11Spence
- 25McGuigan
- 12Biabi
Substitutes
- 8Halleran
- 17Erskine
- 18Graham
- 20Fairley
- 23A
- 24McQueen
- Referee:
- Steven Reid