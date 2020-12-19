Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Venue: Borough Briggs, Scotland

Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Spark
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 6MacEwan
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 9Hester
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Dingwall
  • 14Mailer
  • 15McHardy
  • 16Osadolor
  • 17Loveland
  • 18Sopel
  • 19MacBeath
  • 20Allan
  • 21Kelly

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Martin
  • 2Tiffoney
  • 19Munro
  • 4Little
  • 14Watters
  • 21Hodge
  • 9Grigor
  • 6Blair
  • 11Spence
  • 25McGuigan
  • 12Biabi

Substitutes

  • 8Halleran
  • 17Erskine
  • 18Graham
  • 20Fairley
  • 23A
  • 24McQueen
Referee:
Steven Reid

