Crues striker Adam Lecky sends his header into the Portadown net

Crusaders have moved within a point of second-placed Linfield thanks to an impressive 5-0 victory over Portadown.

Jordan Owens chested in to set the hosts on their way at Seaview and Paul Heatley's delightful lob made it 2-0.

Adam Lecky headed home the third and the Crues also hit the woodwork twice in the first half as they outclassed a Ports side which rarely threatened.

Philip Lowry nodded home from Heatley's cross before the midfielder slotted in to complete a second-half double.

It was one-way traffic from the start with Owens guiding the ball in at the backpost from Jordan Forsythe's cross after seven minutes.

Heatley scored the goal of the game 11 minutes later with a first-time lob from the left which flew high over stranded keeper Ben Pierce before landing in the bottom corner.

So close for Crues

Owens headed against the bar and Lowry was denied by a superb Pierce save before Heatley also struck the woorkwork from a 20-yard strike.

The third goal did arrive with Ross Clarke providing the cross for substitute Lecky to head across goal and into the corner of the net just before the break.

Another headed finish brought up number four early in the second half with Lowry having to bend low to net from Heatley's cross.

Lowry was on the scoresheet again after 68 minutes with the midfielder ramming home on the follow-up after Pierce blocked a Lecky shot.

It was not all good news for Crues boss Stephen Baxter after top striker Owens was forced off with an injury in the first half and is now a doubt for the busy festive period.