Rory Hale is poised to depart Seaview after going on the transfer list

Rory Hale is set to leave Crusaders after the club "reluctantly" accepted the midfielder's request to be placed on the transfer list.

The 24-year-old former Derry City and Galway United player joined the Crues in 2018.

Hale was absent from the squad for Saturday's 5-0 victory over Portadown.

"Rory Hale has been placed on the transfer list at his own request - the club have reluctantly accepted this and are open to offers," said the Crues.