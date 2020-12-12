Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shay McCartan has scored four goals for Ballymena this season

Ballymena United produced a stunning second-half comeback to come from a goal down to beat Dungannon Swifts 5-1.

Michael Carvill's first-half penalty had the hosts in front at the break but Jude Winchester drew the Sky Blues level with a free header.

Trai Hume headed home at the back post and Paul McElroy converted a penalty.

Shay McCartan swept the ball into the net from McElroy's cross and then fired a low left-foot finish into the bottom corner with five minutes remaining.

The victory sees Ballymena consolidate their fourth position in the table while Dungannon drop two places to 11th spot.

The Braidmen are now five unbeaten in the top flight, with four wins and a draw.

For Dungannon, it is a second heavy defeat in succession after going down 3-0 to Portadown on Tuesday night.

Carvill opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a penalty after Rhyss Campbell was bundled over in the area by Ciaran Kelly.

Winchester met a cross from the right to head in the equaliser after 53 and Hume nudged the visitors ahead with another headed effort at the back post after a ball from the left found its way through a body of players.

McElroy made it 3-1 with his 59th-minute spot-kick for his sixth of the season after referee Tim Marshall adjudged that McCartan had been brought down by Sam Johnston.

The former Swifts player then played a major part in his side's fourth, providing the left-wing delivery for McCartan to sweep the ball home from close range.

McCartan made it a double five minutes from time, showing quick feet to dance his way through the home defence, before rifling home a left-foot finish into the bottom corner.