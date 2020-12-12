Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Paul Pogba has not helped Manchester United to mount a title challenge since rejoining from Juventus in 2016

Paul Pogba says "all is clear" between himself and Manchester United and insists he is "1,000% involved".

The 27-year-old France midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, said the player was "unhappy" at the club and "has to change teams" last week.

Pogba played all 90 minutes of Saturday's draw with Manchester City - his sixth league start of the season.

"I've always fought and will always fight for United, my team-mates and the fans," wrote Pogba on Instagram. external-link

"Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1,000% involved! Always strong together.. all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

"When you don't know what's going on inside don't talk. #SpeakTheTruthOrRemainSilent #united #talktothehand"

Pogba - whose contract runs out in 2022 - has not lived up to expectations following his £89m move from Juventus in 2016.

He has scored 35 goals in 172 games and has not won a trophy with the club since the 2016-17 EFL Cup and Europa League.