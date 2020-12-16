Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona2Real SociedadReal Sociedad1

Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong score in tough win

From the section European Football

Frenkie de Jong
Frenkie de Jong's winner was his first goal since February

Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Sociedad and knock the Basque side off top spot in La Liga.

Barca move up from eighth to fifth with the win, while Atletico Madrid take over from Real Sociedad on goal difference at the top.

Willian Jose tapped La Real into the lead from Portu's unselfish ball but Jordi Alba levelled with a fine right-footed strike.

Frenkie de Jong scored the winner from Alba's deflected cross.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but given after a video assistant referee review.

Antoine Griezmann hit the bar for Barca from a tight angle and missed a glorious chance when he tried to slide the ball into an empty net but deflected it to the keeper.

Real Sociedad - who had drawn their past six games - went close late on but Marc-Andre ter Stegen's double save denied Jose and Alexander Isak.

Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid are all level on 26 points at the top of La Liga, with Barcelona now only six points behind.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4Araujo
  • 28MinguezaSubstituted forLengletat 79'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAleñáat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21de Jong
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 66'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forPjanicat 74'minutes
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 6Aleñá
  • 8Pjanic
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña
  • 29De la Fuente

Real Sociedad

  • 1Remiro
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 24Le NormandBooked at 80minsSubstituted forSagnanat 85'minutes
  • 20Monreal
  • 16GuevaraSubstituted forNavarroat 56'minutes
  • 36Zubimendi
  • 8Merino
  • 11JanuzajBooked at 20minsSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 56'minutesBooked at 58mins
  • 9Da Silva
  • 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forIsakat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zaldua
  • 12Muñoz
  • 15Sagnan
  • 17Merquelanz
  • 19Isak
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 25Bautista
  • 28López
  • 29Navarro
  • 31Marrero
  • 34Ayesa
  • 37Gonzalez
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1.

  3. Post update

    Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).

  5. Booking

    Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Carles Aleñá (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Roberto Navarro (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad).

  12. Post update

    Trincão (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad).

  14. Post update

    Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Navarro (Real Sociedad).

  16. Booking

    Trincão (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Trincão (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Trincão (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 16th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid118212141726
2Real Sociedad147522481626
3Real Madrid138232213926
4Villarreal135711612422
5Barcelona1262423121120
6Sevilla11614139419
7Granada125341520-518
8Cádiz135351117-618
9Celta Vigo134451720-316
10Real Betis135171524-916
11Eibar13364910-115
12Valencia133551919014
13Ath Bilbao134271517-214
14Elche11353911-214
15Alavés133551114-314
16Getafe12345914-513
17Real Valladolid133461420-613
18Levante122551316-311
19Huesca131841220-811
20Osasuna123271018-811
View full Spanish La Liga table

