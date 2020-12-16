Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice to pass the 250-goal mark in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich came from behind to end Wolfsburg's unbeaten start.
The 32-year-old Poland striker becomes just the third player to reach the landmark in the German top flight, after Gerd Muller and Klaus Fischer.
Maximilian Philipp had put the visitors in front after just five minutes.
But Lewandowski grabbed his 250th Bundesliga goal as he levelled with a header in first-half added time.
Five minutes after the break came his 251st, with Lewandowski darting clear to beat Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels.
It was his 18th goal of the season for Bayern in all competitions and he has now scored 73 goals in 64 competitive club games since the start of the 2019-20 season.
The win keeps Bayern one point behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 21Hernández
- 24TolissoSubstituted forRocaat 70'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29ComanBooked at 90mins
- 7GnabryBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMusialaat 70'minutes
- 10SanéBooked at 84minsSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 90'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 19Davies
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 35Nübel
- 41Richards
- 42Musiala
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 19Mbabu
- 4Lacroix
- 34PongracicSubstituted forGuilavoguiat 79'minutes
- 15RoussillonSubstituted forRosa Silvaat 86'minutes
- 24Schlager
- 27ArnoldBooked at 34mins
- 20BakuSubstituted forBialekat 70'minutes
- 17PhilippSubstituted forGinczekat 86'minutes
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forSantos Saat 70'minutes
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 6Rosa Silva
- 11Klaus
- 12Pervan
- 21Bialek
- 23Guilavogui
- 31Gerhardt
- 33Ginczek
- 39Siersleben
- 40Santos Sa
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Foul by Marc Roca (FC Bayern München).
Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Josuha Guilavogui.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Douglas Costa replaces Leroy Sané.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Paulo Otávio replaces Jérôme Roussillon.
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Ginczek replaces Maximilian Philipp.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Joao Victor tries a through ball, but Maximilian Philipp is caught offside.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jamal Musiala.
Attempt blocked. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.