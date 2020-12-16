Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lewandowski is third player to score 250 Bundesliga goals, after Gerd Muller (365) and Klaus Fischer (268)

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to pass the 250-goal mark in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich came from behind to end Wolfsburg's unbeaten start.

The 32-year-old Poland striker becomes just the third player to reach the landmark in the German top flight, after Gerd Muller and Klaus Fischer.

Maximilian Philipp had put the visitors in front after just five minutes.

But Lewandowski grabbed his 250th Bundesliga goal as he levelled with a header in first-half added time.

Five minutes after the break came his 251st, with Lewandowski darting clear to beat Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

It was his 18th goal of the season for Bayern in all competitions and he has now scored 73 goals in 64 competitive club games since the start of the 2019-20 season.

The win keeps Bayern one point behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.