Coleraine returned to winning ways in dramatic fashion as Stewart Nixon's injury-time goal lifted them to a 2-1 win over 10-man Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

Ben Doherty opened the scoring after 29 minutes with his sixth league goal of the season.

Point had goalkeeper Gabriel Sava and the substituted Gavin Peers sent off late on.

Stuart Hutchinson then levelled for Point but Nixon fired home the winner.

The Bannsiders dictated the tempo of the game from the outset with Stephen Lowry heading over the bar after nine minutes before Ian Parkhill failed to keep his rising drive on target.

The visitors, who struggled to recapture the incisive counter-attacking style that lifted them to victory over Carrick Rangers last week, could have opened the scoring when skipper Francis McCaffrey broke in behind the Coleraine defence only to lift his effort over the bar with Gareth Deane off his line.

Doherty made no such mistake when presented with a chance, however, finishing off a well-worked free-kick to give Oran Kearney's side the breakthrough.

Aaron Traynor was found down the left flank and slipped in Evan Tweed, who pulled a measured pass back for Doherty, who met the ball on the run and guided his shot inside Gabriel Sava's left-hand post to end the home side's seven-hour barren run in front of goal.

Dramatic ending after red card confusion

Buoyed by a dominant first-half display, Coleraine looked to put the game to bed after the restart, with Glackin and Doherty both failing to capitalise on chances.

However, Warrenpoint grew into the game and would have levelled through Danny Wallace just after the hour had it not been for Deane, who dived brilliantly to his left to palm the defender's glancing header to safety.

Two minutes later, Deane was flat-footed as Dermot McVeigh sent a rasping left-footed drive narrowly wide.

The sting looked to be taken out of the Warrenpoint challenge when Sava received his marching orders following an off-the-ball clash with Nixon.

Then, to compound the away side's misery, Peers was shown a second yellow card for inadvertently re-entering the field of play after receiving treatment on the sidelines with Point having already taken him off for replacement goalkeeper Coleman.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the visitors thought they had stolen a point when Hutchinson lashed home in the 89th-minute after Coleraine failed to clear a free-kick.

But Warrenpoint's joy was short-lived as Nixon capped a breathless and chaotic climax with a 93rd-minute winner, running onto James McLaughlin's pass and firing low past Coleman to spark ecstatic scenes at the Showgrounds and end Coleraine's five-game winless run.

Coleraine move up to seventh in the table, a point and a place behind Warrenpoint.