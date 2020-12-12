Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Queen's Park extended their lead at the top of Scottish League 2 to five points, despite behind held to a 3-3 draw against Edinburgh City.

The Spiders' nearest challengers Elgin City lost 3-1 away to Albion Rovers.

And Stirling Albion moved level on points with Elgin by beating Cowdenbeath 1-0.

Stenhousemuir and Stranraer drew 2-2 while bottom side Brechin City's match with Annan Athletic was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

At Hampden, Josh Campbell struck to give Edinburgh the lead but Ross MacLean levelled for Queen's Park shortly after half-time and Bob McHugh's penalty put the Spiders in front.

Campbell netted his second for the visitors, Willam Baynham put the hosts back ahead then Gabriel McGill brought City level again five minutes from time.

Matthew Cooper headed Elgin in front against Rovers but Matthew Aitken's double turned the match in the home side's favour before they lost Lewis Wilson to a second yellow Card. However, Rovers got another goal in stoppage time through Joseph Moore.

Declan Byrne's strike proved to be the difference for Stirling against struggling Cowden.

Adam Cummins' shot and Ruari Paton's penalty gave Stranraer a 2-0 half-time lead at Ochilview. Botti Biabi replied for Stenny before they had Callum Tapping dismissed. The 10 men left it late to get a draw, Cammy Graham netting with two minutes left.