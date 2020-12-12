Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

League One leaders Falkirk continued their impressive form with a convincing victory at Clyde.

Goals from Charlie Telfer, Scott Mercer and Ben Hall secured victory for the Bairns, who are six points clear.

Partick Thistle, in second spot, won 2-0 at Forfar, courtesy of Shea Gordon and Ross Docherty goals.

Dumbarton shocked Cove Rangers through Nat Wedderburn's header, while Montrose won at Airdrieonians and 10-man Peterhead edged out East Fife.

Russell Wilson's goal was enough for Montrose to claim maximum points. Peterhead, ahead through Lyall Cameron's effort, were pegged back by East Fife when Danny Denholm equalised.

Scott Brown fired Peterhead back in front and the hosts held on for victory despite being reduced to 10 men when Gary Fraser received his marching orders.