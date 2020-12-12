Dutch Eredivisie
FC EmmenFC Emmen1ADO Den HaagADO Den Haag1

FC Emmen 1-1 ADO Den Haag: Fireworks from outside stadium suspend play

Last updated on .From the section European Football

FC Emmen v ADO Den Haag
Fans outside the stadium set off fireworks in the early stages of the match

The Eredivisie match between FC Emmen and ADO Den Haag was suspended for 17 minutes after supporters set off fireworks outside the stadium.

Play was stopped due to poor visibility after 13 minutes in the Dutch top-flight match at De Oude Meerdijk.

The players had to leave the field while the smoke lifted, with visitors Den Haag 1-0 up before the stoppage.

Fans are currently not permitted to attend matches in the Netherlands under current coronavirus restrictions.

Miguel Araujo cancelled out Vicente Besuijen's opener in the second half to earn a point for winless Emmen, who remain bottom of the table - one place and three points behind Den Haag.

FC Emmen v ADO Den Haag
Smoke from the fireworks forced the referee to halt the game
FC Emmen v ADO Den Haag
Play was able to continue after a 17-minute wait for the smoke to lift

Line-ups

FC Emmen

  • 1Wiedwald
  • 34van RhijnSubstituted forAvdijajat 72'minutes
  • 5Araujo
  • 4BakkerSubstituted forVeendorpat 82'minutes
  • 22Cavlan
  • 23Bijl
  • 21Ben MoussaSubstituted forBernadouat 45'minutes
  • 11LaursenSubstituted forJansenat 86'minutes
  • 8de LeeuwBooked at 55mins
  • 10Peña
  • 9KolarSubstituted forChacónat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Veendorp
  • 6Jansen
  • 7Tibbling
  • 14Görgülü
  • 15Caciano
  • 17Avdijaj
  • 20Chacón
  • 24Bernadou
  • 26Telgenkamp
  • 93van der Lei

ADO Den Haag

  • 1Koopmans
  • 2van Ewijk
  • 15Del Fabro
  • 4Kemper
  • 43Faye
  • 14de BoerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRigoat 67'minutes
  • 20BesuijenSubstituted forCaticat 90+2'minutes
  • 23Alba Seva
  • 21Ould-ChikhSubstituted forRatiuat 67'minutes
  • 29KramerSubstituted forKarelisat 59'minutes
  • 31KishnaSubstituted forBourardat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Morrison
  • 6Rigo
  • 7Ratiu
  • 8Goossens
  • 9Arweiler
  • 11Bourard
  • 17Karelis
  • 22Zwinkels
  • 25Amofa
  • 34Catic
  • 35Schoonderwaldt
  • 36Mulder
Referee:
Jeroen Manschot

Match Stats

Home TeamFC EmmenAway TeamADO Den Haag
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home27
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Emmen 1, ADO Den Haag 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Emmen 1, ADO Den Haag 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Miguel Araujo (FC Emmen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Peña with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Nikolaos Karelis.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Peña with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Milan van Ewijk.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, ADO Den Haag. Amar Catic replaces Vicente Besuijen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Michael Chacón (FC Emmen).

  10. Post update

    Anco Jansen (FC Emmen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andrei Ratiu (ADO Den Haag).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Emmen. Michael Chacón replaces Marko Kolar.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Emmen. Anco Jansen replaces Nikolai Laursen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caner Cavlan (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keziah Veendorp.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Emmen. Keziah Veendorp replaces Nick Bakker because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Peña (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nikolai Laursen.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vicente Besuijen (ADO Den Haag) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrei Ratiu.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Donis Avdijaj (FC Emmen).

  19. Post update

    Andrei Ratiu (ADO Den Haag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax1210024673930
2Vitesse118122181325
3PSV Eindhoven117312381524
4Feyenoord1165023111223
5FC Groningen127231512323
6FC Twente1163223121121
7sc Heerenveen115422015519
8AZ Alkmaar104512215717
9FC Utrecht102621114-312
10Sparta Rotterdam113351719-212
11PEC Zwolle122641421-712
12RKC Waalwijk123361120-912
13VVV-Venlo112361833-159
14Heracles Almelo122371223-119
15Fortuna Sittard122371730-139
16Willem II112271121-108
17ADO Den Haag121471129-187
18FC Emmen120481330-174
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

Top Stories