Last updated on .From the section Irish

Philip Lowry celebrates his first goal against Portadown with Paul Heatley

Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry says Saturday's 5-0 hammering of Portadown shows what the team can do this season.

The midfielder bagged a double as the Crues moved a point behind second-placed Linfield to stay in the hunt for a first Premiership title since 2018.

"Glentoran last week and now against Portadown we've got back to what we're good at," said Lowry.

"Being big, strong, powerful, fantastic crosses, runners from deep. plenty of goals and a great defence."

"It was a brilliant day in the office for us," added Lowry as he agreed that it was a vintage performance from the north Belfast side.

It was another impressive 90 minutes at Seaview - Crusaders have not lost a home game since Boxing Day last year and their 2020 record reads 11 wins and 1 draw.

Road regrets

In contrast the Crues have endured a miserable time in 2020 on the road, losing eight of their last 10 away matches.

Missing out on a European spot this season was also a blow to Stephen Baxter's side.

"It's not acceptable for a team like ourselves to be outside the European places - it makes a massive difference, even with team bonding and camaraderie you get from those trips," added Lowry.

"They stand you in good stead throughout the season. It's not going to be any easier to qualify this season but it's a massive opportunity for us.

"Our away form has not been good enough - it's just a question of finding our identity away from home.

"If you look at the games against Linfield and Larne this year, I thought we were too timid in our approach and the performance against Portadown is something we are going to have to take on the road again."