Lucy Bronze and Robert Lewandowski are among the contenders in the best women's and best men's categories

The top players in world football will be recognised on Thursday when the Best Fifa football awards are announced.

Last year, Barcelona's Lionel Messi took the men's award while USA international Megan Rapinoe claimed the women's.

There are seven categories for 2020, with winners decided by nominations from the captains and head coaches of all national teams, an online ballot of fans, and submissions from 200 media representatives.

The virtual ceremony starts at 18:00 GMT in Zurich, Switzerland and you can follow updates as the winners are announced on the BBC Sport website.

Here are all the contenders on the list and why they have made the cut:

Best Fifa men's player

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are in the running for the men's award

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal)

At 35, Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down and scored 31 goals to lead Juventus to a ninth straight Serie A title. He also took his goal tally for Portugal past the 100 mark.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)

Six-time winner of the award Messi finished as La Liga's top scorer with 25 goals and top assist provider with 21 as Barcelona were runners-up to rivals Real Madrid last season.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich & Poland)

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in just 47 games as he helped Bayern Munich to a treble. The Poland international finished as the top scorer in the league, cup and Champions League.

Best Fifa women's player

Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard are the contenders for the women's award

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City & England)

England international full-back Bronze, who was also nominated last year, won league, cup and Champions League with Lyon, before returning to Manchester City at the start of this season.

Pernille Harder (Chelsea & Denmark)

Denmark international striker Harder scored 38 goals in all competitions as she won the league and cup double with Wolfsburg last season, before signing for Chelsea for a world record £250,000 fee at the start of this season.

Wendie Renard (Lyon & France)

Renard captained Lyon to a 14th consecutive French league title as well as winning her seventh Champions League with the club.

Best Fifa men's coach

Jurgen Klopp, Marcelo Bielsa and Hans-Dieter Flick are the coaches in the men's game in the running

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

German manager Klopp is aiming to win the award for the second consecutive year having guided Liverpool to their first English top-flight title in 30 years, finishing 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds)

Argentine Bielsa finally ended Leeds' 16-year absence from the Premier League as the West Yorkshire side won the Championship.

Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich)

Assistant coach Flick was appointed in November to replace Niko Kovac and lost just two games all season, going on an unbeaten run from 14 December to lead the club to a treble.

Best Fifa women's coach

Sarina Wiegman, Emma Hayes and Jean-Luc Vasseur are competing for the title of best coach in the women's game

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

Wiegman, who will take over from Phil Neville as England boss next year, led the Netherlands through qualifying for the 2022 European Championship with a 100% record.

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

Hayes led Chelsea to the Women's Super League title and League Cup last season, as well as steering the side to victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield at the start of this term.

Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon)

Vasseur won the award last year and has been nominated again after leading the all-conquering Lyon side to a league, cup and Champions League treble in his first season in charge.

Best Fifa women's goalkeeper

Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain & Chile)

Chile international Endler was also nominated for the award last year and was part of the PSG team beaten in the French cup final by Lyon.

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars & USA)

Naeher was runner-up with Chicago in last season's National Women's Soccer League and was on the bench as the USA won the SheBelieves Cup in March.

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon & France)

France international Bouhaddi featured as Lyon claimed a league, cup and Champions League treble once again.

Best Fifa men's goalkeeper:

Alisson (Liverpool & Brazil)

Brazil international Alisson kept 13 clean sheets in 29 games as part of a Liverpool team that ran away with the Premier League title last season.

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich & Germany)

Neuer kept 27 clean sheets in all competitions for club and country as he captained Bayern to a league, cup and Champions League treble, as well as skippering Germany to qualifying for Euro 2020.

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid & Slovenia)

Slovenia international Oblak played 38 games and kept 17 clean sheets as Atletico Madrid finished third in La Liga and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.