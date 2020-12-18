Manchester United v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his side's attacking play after Thursday's win at Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Leeds United, with Edinson Cavani expected to return following a muscular injury.

David de Gea, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw could feature after being rested against Sheffield United.

Leeds United have the same squad available as for the convincing win against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Diego Llorente remains out, while Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw and Robin Koch are long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United have been relatively poor at Old Trafford all season, with only one win in six home league games.

I'm backing them on Sunday, though, because Leeds can't, won't and don't change their style.

That will probably suit Manchester United, who are not used to teams coming out and attacking them. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have struggled to break down sides that just sit in, but that won't be a problem here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This game takes place on the 90th anniversary of Leeds United's biggest win against Manchester United, a 5-0 triumph at Elland Road in 1930.

Manchester United have not lost at home to Leeds in a league fixture since 1981, winning nine and drawing six of the subsequent 15 meetings.

This is the first league meeting between the sides since a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in February 2004.

Leeds won their most recent away game at Old Trafford, 1-0 in the FA Cup in January 2010.

The Red Devils have lost just one of the past 13 Premier League meetings, winning eight and drawing four.

Manchester United

Manchester United have earned 16 points out of the last 18 available, winning five games and drawing the other.

However, they have managed just one victory in six league matches at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in total.

United could equal the club top-flight record of failing to score more than one goal in eight successive home matches, last set in 1920.

They are in danger of losing their final league match before Christmas in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995, when their second defeat came against Leeds at Elland Road.

Leeds United