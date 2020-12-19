Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Odsonne Edouard (right) scored twice as Celtic beat Hearts in the 2018-19 final

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 20 December Time: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland & online, live radio coverage on Radio Scotland & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Second-tier Heart of Midlothian stand between Celtic and a historic quadruple treble in Sunday's delayed 2019-20 Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

Celtic will secure a 12th consecutive domestic trophy if they repeat last year's win over the Edinburgh side to lift the cup for a 40th time.

Hearts, relegated after the Premiership was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, have won the cup eight times.

They top the second tier, with Celtic sitting second in the top flight.

Neil Lennon, in his second spell as manager, has so far survived fans' calls for his dismissal after a dip in form that leaves Celtic 13 points behind Rangers in their pursuit of a historic 10th league title in a row.

Since Lennon received a vote of confidence from the club's hierarchy, Celtic have recovered from a run of five games without a win with defeats of Lille and Kilmarnock.

Question marks about the manager's future continue and will intensify again should his side fail to complete a clean sweep of trophies over four seasons against a side now playing in the league below.

Robbie Neilson is also in his second spell in charge of Hearts, who travel to Hampden with the Edinburgh club still smarting from the decision to relegate them after last season was curtailed.

His side have recovered from a setback of their own - a 1-0 defeat at part-time rivals Alloa Athletic in the League Cup having been followed by two wins that have taken them four points clear.

However, they will have to end a run of eight straight defeats at the hands of Celtic to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2012.

Team news

Other than winger James Forrest, Celtic have a full squad from which to pick, but Lennon still has some difficult decisions to make. Their latest two victories were achieved without captain Scott Brown, Tom Rogic or Ryan Christie, with David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro impressing.

Lennon must also decide whether to start 22-year-old Conor Hazard, who has also started those wins over Lille and Kilmarnock, in goal ahead of Scott Bain and summer signing Vasilis Barkas.

Hearts have a fully fit squad and on-loan Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly pressed his case for a return when he came off the bench after injury to score in last weekend's 6-1 hammering of Queen of the South.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Despite there not being any supporters there, the gravity of what lies ahead of us, it's a remarkable situation we find ourselves in and hopefully one we can make the best of and overcome.

"We are one step away from a monumental piece of history and I don't think we will see it again in our lifetime. It is a huge game and I just wish there were people there to see it and be a part of it."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It's been a terrible year for the world in general, but as a club, Hearts have had it right tough. So it would be a nice way to end the year and go into the next year on the back of the performances we have had in the league.

"It would bring us more confidence, bring more silverware to the club and probably tee you up for the second half of the league season, to go and push on and get back in the Premiership."

How can you follow the game?

Television coverage of the match starts on BBC One Scotland and iPlayer at 13:15 GMT.

On BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds, there is an Off the Ball cup final special at 11:30, followed by Sportsound at 13:15. BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal provides Gaelic commentary from 13:30.

All TV and radio coverage is available on the BBC Sport website and app, along with live text coverage from 11:30.

Match stats